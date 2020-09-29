A nine-year-old child fell victim to shelling from Azerbaijan, reports Interfax with reference to local media.

The incident took place on September 28 in the Karabakh city of Martakert. It is noted that the mother of the deceased received gunshot wounds.

In addition, according to the journalists, a family of five was hospitalized. The blow was inflicted on the car of the victims.

On September 27, Baku reported about the shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army from Armenia. In turn, Yerevan announced the advance of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Nagorno-Karabakh and shelling of settlements of the unrecognized republic.

Armenia declared martial law and general mobilization, Azerbaijan applied the same measures, but partially. Both sides report killed and wounded, including civilians.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan denied information that a plane of the country’s Air Force was shot down in the Martuni region.