The Karabakh Defense Army knocked out four attacking tanks belonging to the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. On Sunday, October 18, the press secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan reported on this on her page in Facebook…

According to her, enemy combat vehicles were destroyed in the southern direction of the line of contact. As Stepanyan noted, the Azerbaijani military uses “a large number of drones and artillery weapons in this region.”

Earlier on October 18, Armenia announced the offensive of Azerbaijan and the losses of both sides in Nagorno-Karabakh against the backdrop of the declared ceasefire. Prior to that, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accused the Armenian armed forces of violating the ceasefire. According to Baku, Yerevan has artillery fire on Azerbaijani positions on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia and Azerbaijan made a decision on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh for humanitarian reasons from October 18 at 00:00 local time. The Armenian Foreign Ministry clarified that the decision was made after the statement of the Presidents of France, Russia and the United States, representing the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries on October 1, 2020, as well as the statements of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs dated October 5, 2020 and in accordance with the Moscow statement of October 10 2020 year.

The fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh between the united forces of Armenia and the NKR against Azerbaijan has been going on for three weeks already. Turkey is participating in the hostilities, although earlier Baku and Ankara denied this fact.