Armenian MFA: Yerevan has not joined the Council of Europe declaration
Yerevan has not joined the Council of Europe declaration that supports the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for the “arrest” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said. transmits Armenpress.
“Badalyan confirmed that Armenia did not join the Declaration from the very beginning,” the agency said in a statement.
