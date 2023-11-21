In the midst of the complexity of the crisis in Nagorno Karabakh, based on the forced displacement of the population, the geopolitical landscape of Armenia is experiencing significant transformations, marked by the reconfiguration of its military alliances and the search for new sources of security.

The distance imposed on the Collective Security Treaty Organization deepens with Armenia’s refusal to participate in the next meeting of the organization’s members in Minsk and the request to remove the document on aid to Armenia from the agenda. Despite its discontent, Yerevan denied any intention to abandon the military alliance in which it has participated for more than 30 years.

Russia considers that this reaction was orchestrated by the West, although Armenia assures that it was the inaction of the CSTO that prompted it to diversify its relations in the security area and seek new collaborations.

For its part, discussions around Armenia’s state budget for 2024 show a notable increase in public spending in the military sector. While the amount allocated for defense in 2022 was between 700 and 800 million dollars, in 2024, it will be approximately 1.4 billion dollars.

France, a new ally for Armenia

In this context, France has emerged as a new military partner for Armenia. The intensification of cooperation has resulted in the signing of contracts for the acquisition of Mistral air defense systems and ‘Ground Master 200’ radars.

A remotely controlled air defense system ‘Mistral Atlas RC’ from European company MBDA is parked at the Paris International Air Show at Paris-Le Bourget airport, June 19, 2023. AFP – EMMANUEL DUNAND

France has not only become a weapons supplier to the Caucasian country, but will also send a military officer as a defense consultant and offer training to the Armenian Armed Forces. This approach with the European country represents a significant strategic change and a commitment to collaborations beyond traditional alliances.

While the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, accused Paris of exacerbating tensions, the Minister of the French Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, assured that “no one can blame a sovereign State for protecting its skies and the population that lives below”.

At a social level, an opinion poll conducted by ‘GALLUP’ in Armenia revealed that 41.1% of respondents perceive France as Armenia’s main military and political ally.

Shortly after the visit of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to Yerevan, the French Government began the delivery of weapons to Armenia, activating the terms of the cooperation contracts signed last month. Recently, numerous French-made Bastion multi-purpose armored vehicles were recorded being unloaded at the port of Poti in Georgia.

Expansion in the horizons of Armenian military cooperation

Simultaneously, Armenia has explored new alliances in South Asia. Military collaboration with India has gained strength, and the acquisition of the Pinaka rocket and Zen anti-drone system highlights the country’s growing importance as a key arms supplier.

Armenian soldiers at a post on the border with Azerbaijan, near the city of Noyemberyan, on May 30, 2023. © AFP / Karen Minasyan

Additionally, Indian artillery systems manufacturer Bharat Forge confirmed that its MARG 155 armored self-propelled howitzers will be destined for Armenia.

Within the framework of Armenia’s explicit intentions to increase its defense capacity, the late international reaction to the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis and Azerbaijan’s use of force against its territory appears.

The United States Senate, for example, has taken a critical position toward Azerbaijan, suspending all military aid through a bill to repeal the waiver authority of Section 907 of the Freedom of Administration Act with respect to military assistance to Azerbaijan.

Calls for negotiations by Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani side described this decision as a blow to relations between the two countries and assured that Baku will not send a delegation to Washington to hold talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding a peace agreement that was to be concluded on November 20.

During the last few days, Baku revealed a rejection of the “pro-Armenian” attitude of France and the United States, and expressed its willingness to continue negotiations directly with Armenia. His Foreign Ministry stated that “the responsibility for the continuation of the peace process, including the choice of a mutually acceptable location or the decision to meet at the state border, belongs to the two countries.”

Azerbaijan’s armed forces take part in a parade in the capital of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, known as Khankendi to Azerbaijanis and Stepanakert to Armenians, Azerbaijan, November 8, 2023. © via Reuters / Presidency of Azerbaijan

The Armenian side did not immediately respond to this call, although it sent Azerbaijan its sixth proposal for a peace agreement.

The implementation of the Azerbaijani offer would outline a new scenario in the Caucasian region in which the mediating role of the West and Russia would be suspended. In turn, the configuration of Armenia’s new military alliances reflects the search for flexibility in the midst of an ever-evolving regional crisis. The long-term impact of these decisions on regional stability and conflict dynamics will be critical.