After the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the destruction of a large number of military equipment and about 550 dead Armenian servicemen, official data on casualties were published in Armenia.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, on monday, 28 September, killed 28 soldiers… The deaths were also reported on September 27 15 military personnel…

A day earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry called the names 16 dead…

As “FACTS” previously reported, the Armenian Foreign Ministry published a statement accusing the Turkish authorities of assisting Azerbaijan “to commit acts of genocide in the South Caucasus.”

