The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinián, denounced an attempted coup on Thursday and called on his supporters to demonstrate in his favor, after the Army demanded his resignation. The crisis worsens after months of protests and calls for Pashinian to resign, in the face of discontent over having ceded strips of territory in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave to Azerbaijan, to end the conflict between the two countries last year.

Calls are increasing in Armenia for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinián to resign, but the ruler clings to office. Pashinián denounced an attempted coup on February 25, after the Army demanded the resignation of him and his entire government.

The political leader called on his followers to support him with demonstrations in the center of the capital, Yerevan, and through a live broadcast on his social networks he fired the chief of staff of the armed forces, Colonel General Onik Gasparyan. He stated that he will announce his replacement shortly.

“The most important problem now is keeping power in the hands of the people, because I consider that what is happening is a military coup,” said Pashinián.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meets with groups of supporters after calling on them to demonstrate on his behalf, following the Army’s request for him to resign. In Yerevan, Armenia, on February 25, 2021. © Reuters / Artem Mikryukov

The prime minister’s reactions came hours after the army called for his resignation and warned him not to try to use force against opposition protesters, in a statement that was signed by senior military officials.

The military institution’s demand was sparked by Pashinián’s decision, earlier this week, to dismiss the deputy chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Tiran Khachatryan, after he mocked the prime minister’s claim that only the 10th % of the Iskander missiles, supplied by Russia and used by Armenia in the conflict with Azerbaijan last year, exploded on impact.

The crisis increases

In recent months, the 45-year-old Pashinian has faced numerous protests and calls for him to step down from office, in what his critics say was a disastrous handling of the six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in the region of Nagorno Karabakh in the last quarter of 2020.

Anger against the Armenian prime minister erupted after he signed the agreement on November 10 that ended the heavy fighting between the two parties, as it also allowed the Azerbaijanis to recover all the territories that the Armenian forces have occupied for more than a year. quarter century in and around Nagorno Karabakh.

Demonstrators against the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, take to the streets again to demand his resignation, due to discontent with the peace agreement with Azerbaijan that forced the Armenian forces to surrender all the territories they had occupied in and around the separatist region of Nagorno Karabaj. In Yerevan, Armenia, on February 25, 2021. © Reuters / Artem Mikryukov

Pashinián argued that it was necessary to end a conflict that left thousands of people dead. Additionally, Azerbaijani troops defeated Armenian forces and entered the area, forcing Armenia to accept the peace agreement, in which Russia mediated. However, opposition leaders hold him responsible for not having negotiated an early end to hostilities, with terms that could have been more beneficial to Armenia.

Nagorno Karabakh is a separatist region located within the territory of Azerbaijan, but populated by ethnic Armenians who for more than a century have resisted Azerbaijani control and have been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Azerbaijani government. country since a segregationist war ended in 1994. That conflict had left, not only Nagorno Karabakh, but also large portions of the surrounding land, in Armenian hands.

Russian peacekeepers conduct an armored personnel carrier near Arutyunagomer, in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, on November 14, 2020. © Stringer / Reuters

Now some 2,000 Russian peacekeeping troops are being deployed in the region and the crisis inside Armenia is such that the president of the Nagorno Karabakh enclave, Arayik Harutyunyan, offered to act as a mediator between Pashinyan and the General Staff.

“We have already shed enough blood. It is time to overcome the crises and move on. I am in Yerevan and I am ready to become a mediator to overcome this political crisis,” he said, urging all parties not to confront each other.

The protests against the Armenian leader resumed in recent days and this Thursday, while asking for the support of his followers, opposition protesters came out to protest shouting “Nikol, traitor!” and “Nikol, resign!”. They also blocked the streets around Yerevan and paralyzed traffic throughout the capital.

Due to the discontent with Pashinián’s actions, the opposition had already given him an ultimatum, which expired on December 8, for him to leave office. He even appointed former prime minister Vazgen Manukyan as a possible interim prime minister to replace him until early parliamentary elections were held, but the measure did not have legal force and Pashinián continues to reject requests to resign.

With Reuters, AP and EFE