The General Prosecutor’s Office of Armenia opened a criminal case on the fact of the capture of six Armenian soldiers by the Azerbaijani military. This was announced on Thursday, May 27, by the adviser to the head of the department Gor Abrahamyan.

“On the fact of illegal crossing of the state border of Armenia by the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in the area of ​​the village of Kut of the Vardenis community of the Gegharkunik region of the republic, the encirclement of six Armenian Armed Forces on May 27 who performed engineering work on the territory of Armenia, their abductions with the use of weapons and violence dangerous to life and health , and moving to the territory of Azerbaijan, the military prosecutor’s office of the Sevan garrison has initiated a criminal case, ”Abrahamyan wrote in Facebook…

Earlier that day, Azerbaijan accused Armenia of attempted sabotage involving two military groups totaling 24 people. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the Armenian military crossed the state border and tried to lay mines, as well as conduct other provocative actions.

As a result, four officers from one group and two servicemen from another were detained, Baku added.

For its part, Yerevan stated that six Armenian servicemen were taken prisoner by the Azerbaijani military in the border zone of the Gegharkunik region of Armenia. Baku’s statement that the captured servicemen were on the territory of Azerbaijan does not correspond to reality, they specified there.

The situation on the border between the two countries escalated in mid-May. On the 13th, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of encroaching on the sovereign territory of the country. According to acting Prime Minister of the republic Nikol Pashinyan, the Azerbaijani army crossed the state border, going 3.5 km inland, and tried to surround Lake Sevlich.

According to the trilateral agreement, which was signed at the end of a new round of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh in the fall of 2020, a road connecting Baku with the Nakhichevan exclave and Turkey should pass through this region.