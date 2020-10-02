After the call made this Thursday for an immediate ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh by France, the United States and Russia, the three countries that chair the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Armenia, reluctant initially to stop hostilities, it is now favorable to the negotiating path under the auspices of the OSCE.

This was announced this Friday by the Armenian Foreign Ministry through a statement. “Although this aggression against Nagorno Karabakh will continue to receive our firm and absolute condemnation, we are ready to engage with the countries that co-chair the OSCE Minsk Group to re-establish a ceasefire regime based on the 1994-1995 agreements.” it is noted in the diplomatic note. According to its text, “Armenia remains committed to a peaceful solution to the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh,” an enclave with an Armenian majority that broke away from Azerbaijan three decades ago.

However, Baku has not shown the same willingness to a peaceful settlement. The foreign policy advisor of the Azerbaijani Presidency, Hikmet Hajíyev, declared this Friday in a press conference offered by videoconference that the only way to “stop the current military escalation is for Armenia to leave Nagorno Karabakh.” «If Armenia wants to see the end of this escalation, the ball is in their court. It must end the occupation. ‘

For his part, the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressed himself this Friday along a similar line. In his words, “the fighting will continue until Nagorno Karabakh is liberated from the occupation.” “We are with all our hearts and with all our capabilities together with Azerbaijan and we will continue to be,” added Erdogan in a speech broadcast live on Turkish NTV from Konya, south of Ankara.

Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno Karabakh, was bombed this Friday. The Armenian Defense Ministry claims that the attack was carried out by Azerbaijani forces. According to Armenian military information, civilian infrastructures were damaged and at least 10 people were injured. Correspondents from various publications assured that they themselves saw how at least two shells exploded and how ambulances took the wounded away.

Meanwhile, the NGO Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed that at least 28 Syrian fighters belonging to proturkish factions died in the last days in fighting in Nagorno Karabakh. According to Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the NGO, these mercenaries were part of the group of 850 recruited and sent to the conflict zone last week. In this regard, the Kremlin released a note on Friday stating that the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinian, “expressed their great concern at the information about the presence of illegal armed groups from the Middle East” in Nagorno Karabakh.