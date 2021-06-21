The Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinián, claimed victory in the legislative elections on Sunday in Armenia, which his party leads by a large majority according to the partial results, contested by his main rival, the opposition Robert Kocharián.

“We already know that we have achieved a resounding victory in the elections and that we will have a significant majority in Parliament,” said Pashinián, in a speech broadcast live on his Facebook page.

Upon arriving at his field headquarters, Pashinián was greeted with shouts of “Bravo!” and “Victory!” by his followers amid applause.

His Civil Contract party obtained 58.4 percent of the votes compared to almost 18.6 percent for Kocharián’s party, once the ballots were counted in 47 percent of the polling stations, the Central Electoral Commission announced. But the Kocharián formation contested these partial results.

“The Armenian bloc (Kocharián’s electoral alliance) sets itself the objective of carefully examining the alleged frauds and those denounced. And while these questions have not obtained satisfactory answers, the bloc will not recognize the results of the elections,” he said in a statement. .

Pashinián, a 46-year-old former journalist, came to power in 2018 hand in hand with a peaceful revolution against the old corrupt elites. Kocharián, 66, accuses him of incompetence.

Pashinian’s record popularity collapsed after Armenia was defeated in the Nagorno-Karabakh war against Azerbaijan in 2020.

After six weeks of fighting that caused more than 6,500 deaths, Yerevan had to cede territories that it controlled since a first war in the 1990s for Nagorno Karabakh, a secessionist region of Azerbaijan populated mainly by Armenians.

A political crisis after losing the war with Azerbaijan

Perceived as a humiliation, this defeat generated a political crisis in Armenia, forcing Pashinián to call early legislative elections in the hope of easing tension and reinforcing its legitimacy.

Many of his former sympathizers accuse him of being a “traitor” for accepting a ceasefire and are now leaning toward his adversaries.

Pashinián obtained more than 70 percent of the votes in the 2018 legislative elections and this Sunday he aspired to reach 60 percent. But the only available poll only gave him 25 percent, behind Kocharián’s bloc with 29 percent.

Other parties, among the 25 that were presented, have possibilities of entering Parliament, according to this poll. Pashinian this week urged his compatriots to give him a “mandate of steel” and he warned against “a civil war.”

“We are a team that, unlike the current administration, has experience, knowledge, strength and will,” Kocharián replied to his followers in Yerevan on Friday.

President from 1998 to 2008 of this poor and mountainous former Soviet republic, Kocharián has been accused in the past of electoral fraud and is the subject of an investigation for corruption allegations.

“Pashinian could win more seats” thanks to the support of the rural areas and the undecided who would vote for him “not because of their support but because of the fear and hatred they feel for Kocharián”, declared the Armenian-American analyst Richard Giragosyan.

Complaints of irregularities in the election

Anahit Sargsián, a 63-year-old retired teacher, said for her part that she voted “against the old ways”, when “the roads only existed on the map and the funds were stolen.”

“I voted for secure borders”, a “strong army” and a “strengthening of relations with Russia”, declared Vardan Hovhannisián, a 41-year-old musician. “Only Kocharián can do it,” he added.

Two formations, including that of Kocharián, denounced irregularities.

“Globally, the elections were carried out according to the law,” said the Central Electoral Commission.

Despite the sweltering heat, nearly 50 percent of the 2.6 million voters participated in the elections. They were called to the polls to elect at least 101 deputies for five years.

The observers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in charge of monitoring the transparency of the elections will present their preliminary conclusions on Monday at 3:00 p.m. local time.

