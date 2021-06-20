In a post-war scenario following the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, these are the second early legislative elections in less than three years in Armenia, which were called by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian after several months of opposition protests demanding his resignation.

More than 2.5 million citizens are called to vote this Sunday in early parliamentary elections that seek to end the serious political crisis that erupted in the country after its defeat in the recent Nagorno-Karabakh conflict against Azerbaijan.

Opinion polls point to a close contest between the candidates of the party of the current prime minister, Nikol Pashinián, and that of former president Robert Kocharián, in an election in which some 25 parties and blocs will participate.

A total of 101 seats in parliament are at stake in the contest in which the parties must obtain at least 5% of the votes and the blocks 7%.

In this sense, the polls give Kocharián’s Armenian bloc as the winner of the vote, with 24.1%, followed with a minimal difference by Pashinián’s party, with an estimate of 23.8%.

Election day began at 8:00 local time, with the opening of some 2,008 schools, 485 of them in Yerevan, the capital. And the polls are expected to close at 4:00 p.m. for the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia to announce the first results before 8:00 p.m.

Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan casts his vote at an electoral college during the parliamentary elections in Yerevan, Armenia, on Sunday, June 20, 2021. © Tigran Mehrabyan / AP

One of the crucial points that will define the elections will be the resolution of the border crisis in regions such as Syunik, which in 2020 experienced a six-week war in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and which has since caused a political crisis when Armenian forces lost the war and had to cede territory.

Since then, the Pashinian government has faced strong street protests demanding its resignation following the peace accords that ended the conflict, but which also did not make clear the official delimitation of the borders in the affected regions.

Pashinian himself described the agreement as a disaster, but said he had been forced to sign it to avoid further human and territorial losses, in a war that also caused much debate in the international arena.

The Nagorno Karabakh conflict left nearly 6,000 dead and ended, after a Russian-mediated ceasefire, with a victory for the Azerbaijani forces, weakening the image of Pashinyan, whom many locals consider responsible for the country’s defeat in the conflict.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, both Pashinyan and Kocharián voted in Yerevan.

The chief executive, went to vote with his family and took the opportunity to greet some of the voters. In his Facebook account he wrote that he would vote “for the future of our state and the people, for the development of Armenia.”

For his part, Kocharián, who cast his vote in an electoral college in the southwest of the capital, was confident of winning the elections with his Armenian bloc, the EFE news agency reported.

With EFE and Reuters