The National Assembly of Armenia ratified the Rome Statute of the ICC

The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC). This obliges Yerevan to comply with the ICC decision to “arrest” Russian President Vladimir Putin if he visits the republic. The agency reported this Armenpress.

It is clarified that 60 deputies voted for the ratification project, 22 were against. The decision was not supported by representatives of the opposition factions “Armenia” and “I have the honor”. According to the agency, there were no abstentions.

Photo: Sergei Grits / AP Photo

Chairman of the Armenian National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Sargis Khandanyan statedthat ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC is in the interests of the state. According to him, the Armenian side is taking all steps to ensure security in various ways.

Armenia proposed to Russia to conclude an agreement

Armenia invited Russia to sign an agreement to legally resolve the issue of the Rome Statute of the ICC. The republic’s representative on international legal issues, Yeghishe Kirakosyan, explained this as an attempt by Yerevan to dispel Moscow’s fears.

In addition, he called talk about the possible arrest of Putin unreasonable, since country leaders have immunity. Armenian Ambassador at Large Edmon Marukyan also reported that Yerevan has sent proposals to Moscow regarding the preparation of ratification of the treaty by the republic.

The Rome Statute is not ratified against the Russian Federation Edmon Marukyan Armenian Ambassador at Large

He noted that the statute was being ratified because of war crimes committed on Armenian territory by Azerbaijan.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov stated that Armenia had a certain argument in favor of adopting the Rome Statute of the ICC. However, he did not disclose the essence of Yerevan’s proposal to Moscow to conclude an agreement.

Russia’s reaction to the ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC

Peskov said that Moscow has questions for the Armenian leadership after the decision to ratify the statute. At the same time, Russia considers the people of Armenia fraternal and the republic a friendly state, he emphasized.

Of course, we will have additional questions for the current leadership of Armenia Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of Russia

State Duma deputy Alexei Chepa called the ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC a political step by the Armenian leadership towards the West. Statements that this has nothing to do with Russia are absurd, he emphasized.

According to the deputy, there are certain risks for Russian citizens; actions against them can now be explained by the provisions of the ICC. In addition, Chepa pointed out that a large number of Armenians are against the inconsistent policies pursued by the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Photo: Eva Plevier / Reuters

On September 28, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Yerevan’s ratification of the statute would lead to the most negative consequences for relations with Moscow due to the ICC’s decision to issue an “arrest” warrant for Putin and Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova.

Earlier, Peskov recalled that Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute and does not recognize the ICC decision, “like many other countries.”