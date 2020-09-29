Armenia imposed restrictions on men aged 18 to 55 leaving the country, reports RIA News with reference to the Civil Aviation Committee.

On September 27, another escalation of the conflict took place in the disputed territory, the parties accuse each other of escalation. Russia, the EU and the UN called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to cease fire. Armenia declared martial law and general mobilization, which happened for the first time. In Azerbaijan, martial law is in effect in some regions, partial mobilization has been announced.

It is reported that men can leave Armenia only with the written permission of the territorial military commissariats.

Earlier, Turkey denied the data on the sending of military personnel from the Syrian opposition to the region, and also promised Azerbaijan any support.

According to media reports, an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is scheduled for September 29.