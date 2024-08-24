Pashinyan expressed hope for development of relations with Ukraine

Yerevan has decided to develop relations with Kiev. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote about this in a message to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day, posted on the country’s government website.

“I hope that our joint efforts will contribute to the long-term development of relations between Armenia and Ukraine and raise mutually beneficial cooperation to a qualitatively new level,” the Prime Minister expressed hope.

Pashinyan also noted that the relations between Armenia and Ukraine are based on the centuries-old friendship between the two nations. He added that the intensification of contacts at various levels has given these relations additional impetus.

Earlier, Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed the Russian leader’s recent visit to Azerbaijan. The Armenian leader agreed with the Russian leader on a future meeting at which the parties could discuss issues on the bilateral agenda.