The fighting continues even after a ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The armies of the two countries are attacking each other with rockets, missiles and drones. On Wednesday, Azerbaijan fiercely bombed Armenian military bases in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. After which Armenia has threatened that its army now has full right to retaliate. In such a situation, the difficulties for Russia in the pursuit of peace are going to increase further.The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has claimed that on 14 October the Azerbaijani Armed Forces attacked military equipment located in the Armenian territory on the Kalabazar border. With these weapons, the Armenian army was preparing to attack the civilian area of ​​Azerbaijan.

Armenia said – we are free to retaliate

At the same time, Armenia Defense Ministry spokesman Shushan Stephenian has described these allegations as baseless. He said that no missiles or bullets have been fired from Armenian territory towards Azerbaijan so far. Our army reserves the right to take action in response to this attack.

Azerbaijan wants to capture Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nicole Pashinyan said on Wednesday that Azerbaijan aims to fully occupy the territory of Nagorno-Karbakh. He alleged that this action of Azerbaijan would pose a serious threat to the peace and stability of the region. He also said that Azerbaijan and Turkey do not want to stop their aggression at all.

More than 600 people have died so far

The death toll in the ongoing war over Nagorno-Karabakh has crossed 600. Those killed include military and civilians from both sides. Nagorno-Karabakh military officials said that 16 of their military personnel died in combat on Tuesday. With this, 532 soldiers have died in the fighting that started on 27 September.

War continues in Armenia and Azerbaijan on 16th day, 600 people dead

Azerbaijan hiding the actual number of deaths

Although Azerbaijan has not reported the damage done to its army, the total casualties are expected to be very high in view of the claims being made by both sides. Azerbaijan said that its 42 ordinary civilians have been killed in two weeks of fighting. Human rights ombudsman of Nagorno-Karabakh, Artak Belaryan, said late Monday that at least 31 ordinary civilians have died and hundreds of others have been injured in this area separated from Azerbaijan.

Now Armenia hit back, multiple missiles fired on second largest city of Azerbaijan

Despite the peace agreement, the war continues

The war between the two countries continues despite Russia’s mediation peace agreement. During the agreement, Russian foreigner Sergey Lavrov stated that a ceasefire has been declared, with the human purpose of exchanging prisoners and other captured persons, as well as the exchange of soldiers’ bodies. The document also stated that Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to initiate practical negotiations with the mediation of representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group on the restoration of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh.