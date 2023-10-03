Armenia | France promised Armenia arms aid in the future

On Tuesday, Armenia ratified the founding document of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

3.10. 21:35

France promise to provide arms aid to Armenia in the future.

The matter was announced by the French foreign minister Catherine Colonna at a joint press conference of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with in the capital Yerevan on Tuesday.

“France has given its consent to future agreements with Armenia that will allow the supply of military equipment to Armenia to ensure its defense,” Colonna said, according to the AFP news agency.

Colonna did not provide further details, but said that neither France nor Armenia are seeking to intensify the confrontation in the region.

In September, Azerbaijan seized Nagorno-Karabakh, which the countries have been arguing about for decades. About 100,000 people, or almost the entire ethnically Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, have moved to Armenia.

Many people of Armenian background live in France, and France has often acted as a mediator in the negotiations regarding Nagorno-Karabakh.

Tuesday The Armenian Parliament ratified the founding document of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute of the ICC.

Russia has warned Armenia against joining the ICC, which has given the Russian president About Vladimir Putin arrest warrant. Putin has also visited Armenia since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. If Armenia joined the ICC, the visit would no longer be possible.

Armenia has announced that its agreements with Russia will no longer provide it with security after the seizure of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia belongs to the Russian-led security organization CSTO, according to the rules of which Russia However, Russia has not wanted to get involved in the dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh.