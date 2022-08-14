Armenia | Explosion in Armenia’s Yerevan, at least one dead and 20 injured

Images published on social media show thick clouds of smoke over the market.

Armenian an explosion took place in the capital city of Yerevan on Sunday, the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations says. According to the ministry, one person died and at least 20 were injured in the explosion. According to the AP news agency, several people are also stuck under the ruins.

The cause or location of the explosion was not yet clear on Sunday afternoon. News agency AFP reports that the explosion took place in the market, news agency Reuters in a shopping center. According to both AP and Reuters, two explosions occurred on Sunday in a building or store selling fireworks.

In any case, the explosion happened near the Surmalu market in Yerevan and has been followed by a fire. Images published on social media show thick clouds of smoke over the market. At least twenty fire engines have been called to the scene.