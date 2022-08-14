Sunday, August 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Armenia | Explosion in Armenia’s Yerevan, at least one dead and 20 injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2022
in World Europe
0

Images published on social media show thick clouds of smoke over the market.

Armenian an explosion took place in the capital city of Yerevan on Sunday, the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations says. According to the ministry, one person died and at least 20 were injured in the explosion. According to the AP news agency, several people are also stuck under the ruins.

The cause or location of the explosion was not yet clear on Sunday afternoon. News agency AFP reports that the explosion took place in the market, news agency Reuters in a shopping center. According to both AP and Reuters, two explosions occurred on Sunday in a building or store selling fireworks.

In any case, the explosion happened near the Surmalu market in Yerevan and has been followed by a fire. Images published on social media show thick clouds of smoke over the market. At least twenty fire engines have been called to the scene.

See also  In Ukraine, the law on the prohibition of Russian films was recognized as constitutional

#Armenia #Explosion #Armenias #Yerevan #dead #injured

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Lorca prepares the Easter flowers that will decorate its parks and squares at Christmas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.