Armenian MFA: Yerevan has not signed the declaration of the Council of Europe, which supports the ICC

Yerevan has not joined the Council of Europe (CoE) declaration that supports the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for the “arrest” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said.

“Badalyan confirmed that Armenia did not join the declaration from the very beginning,” the Armenpress agency reported.

However, the republic’s authorities did not officially comment on this topic.

Yerevan withdrew its signature

Earlier, the CE website reported that Armenia and Georgia had signed the declaration. However, a message was later published that Yerevan had withdrawn its signature.

It was also said that the document was supported by Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Ukraine and Moldova, the USA, Canada, Germany, France, Great Britain and a number of other countries. At the same time, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia and Serbia abstained from supporting the document.

The Council of Europe participants adopted a declaration on September 6. They called for the creation of a special tribunal “for crimes of aggression against Ukraine,” and listed the ICC warrants for the “arrest” of Putin, children’s ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova, Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, and other Russian political figures.

According to statement According to the press service of the association, the declaration sets out principles for “resolving the most important issues of justice” related to the conflict in Ukraine. The ministers of justice of the CoE member states and observer states adopted the document at a meeting chaired by Lithuania. The principles listed in it are of a recommendatory nature.

Medvedev issues warning to ICC

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned the ICC against attempting to execute the warrant against the president.

If I were in the shoes of the judges and prosecutors of this half-baked “court,” I would be most afraid that some madman would try to carry out their illegal order. Dmitry MedveedvDeputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

In the event of an attempt to execute the arrest warrant, the lives of these people, according to the politician, will be worth no more than this “piece of shitty paper.”

The politician made this statement against the backdrop of the Russian leader’s visit to Mongolia at the invitation of the country’s president, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. The state, as the European Union recalled, is a party to the Rome Statute of the ICC “with the resulting legal obligations.” The Kremlin, in turn, noted that Moscow is not worried about Ulaanbaatar’s participation in the ICC, since Russia has “an excellent dialogue with friends in Mongolia.”

This whole story with this ICC order cannot and will never be a limitation in the development of relations between Russia and those countries that are interested in developing bilateral relations, cooperation, and also in highlighting international contacts. Dmitry PeskovKremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Mongolia also assured the Russian side that it would not comply with the ICC warrant.

The Foreign Ministry reminded that Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the ICC

On March 17, 2023, the ICC issued an “arrest” warrant for Putin. This decision was made due to the situation in Ukraine. Thus, the pre-trial chamber of the II International Criminal Court issued “arrest” warrants for Putin and Lvova-Belova in connection with the situation in Ukraine. The ICC statement said that the decision was allegedly related to the “illegal removal of children” from Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the accusations of forcible removal of minors from Ukrainian territory false.

At the same time, Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute and does not recognize the ICC decisions. Commenting on the situation, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the ICC decisions do not matter to Moscow. The diplomat recalled that Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the ICC.

Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and has no obligations under it. Maria Zakharovaofficial representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

In addition, the Russian Interior Ministry has declared the ICC judge in The Hague, Rosario Aitala, who issued the warrant for the “arrest” of the Russian president, wanted. It was later reported that Judge Tomoko Akane was also wanted.