The Armenian Defense Ministry has denounced that a Turkish F-16 plane, flying from Azerbaijani territory, shot down an Armenian Sukhoi-25 fighter-bomber on Tuesday. “An aircraft of the Armenian Air Force, Su-25, was shot down by a Turkish F-16 fighter plane,” reported the Armenian military spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanián, through Facebook.

He claimed that the Armenian pilot perished “heroically.” He explained that the Turkish F-16 “took off from an airport in the Azerbaijani city of Guiandzhá and supported the Azerbaijani aviation and drones that bombed Armenian civilian villages in Vardenis, Mers Masrik and Sotk.”

However, the press officer of the Turkish Presidency, Fahrettin Altun, denied any involvement of Turkey in what happened. In his words, “the accusation that Turkey shot down an Armenian fighter-bomber is absolutely false.” In turn, the spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Vagif Darguiajli, said that the news about the demolition of the apparatus “is nothing more than a lie of the Armenian propaganda”.

Despite multiple reports of Turkey’s direct involvement in the military operations in Nagorno Karabakh and the Turkish leaders’ own demonstrations about the need to help Baku get Armenia to end the “occupation” of Azerbaijani territories, the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev denied on Tuesday that Turkey is participating in the conflict. There is not a single proof of such involvement. The rumors spread by Armenia about this are a provocation, “Aliyev told Russian media.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, insisted that the presence of Turkish planes this afternoon over the Armenian sky is an “indisputable” fact. He called on the International Community to force Turkey to withdraw from the South Caucasus. To discuss the situation, Pashinyan telephoned on his own initiative, as stressed in the Kremlin, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who urged him to an immediate cessation of hostilities.

“Special emphasis was placed on the urgent need for the disputing parties to stop the fire and take de-escalation measures,” said the note released by the press service of the Russian Presidency. The statement assures that “Vladimir Putin expressed his deepest concern about the ongoing armed clashes.”

Shortly before and responding to the bellicose language of Turkey, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, made it clear that “any statement about possible military support or war action – by Ankara – is like adding fuel to the fire. We are categorically against this way of looking at things, “said Peskov.

In his view, what all countries, including Turkey, have to do now “is to try to convince the opposing parties to stop the hostilities and return to the negotiating table in order to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.” . “The Russian side is in continuous contact with Yerevan, Baku and Ankara at different levels,” said the presidential spokesman, reiterating what had already been announced the previous day.