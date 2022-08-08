Armenian Defense Ministry denied Azerbaijan’s accusations of shelling Lachin region

The Armenian Defense Ministry denied Azerbaijan’s accusations of shelling on the common border, reports RIA News.

“Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed formations fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani army as a whole 10 times,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement. It is also noted that six blows fell on the Kalbajar and Lachin regions.