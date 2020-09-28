After the fighting flared up in the troubled region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned against a military conflagration. Azerbaijan’s “authoritarian regime has once again declared war on the Armenian people,” Pashinyan said on Armenian television on Sunday. He added: “We are facing an all-out war in the South Caucasus,” which could have “unforeseeable consequences” for the region and possibly beyond.

The Azerbaijani army had previously bombed the troubled region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian government imposed martial law and announced general mobilization. That said, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday afternoon. All adults are called to arms, Nagorno-Karabakh President Araik Harutjunjan had previously said in an emergency meeting of the regional parliament.

Azerbaijan also declared martial law on Sunday afternoon. “Martial law comes into effect at midnight,” said President Hikmet Hajjev on Sunday evening in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku. He also said that several large cities, including Baku, and areas near the front line in Nagorno-Karabakh have been subject to night curfews.

The Azerbaijani government army and pro-Armenian rebels are engaged in fierce fighting in the troubled region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Azerbaijani army suffered “heavy losses”, the rebels reported on Sunday morning.

Armenia: Azerbaijani army bombed Nagorno-Karabakh

The Armenian Defense Ministry, which supports the rebels, reported the shooting down of two Azerbaijani military helicopters and three drones. The rebels said that the Azerbaijani army had bombed the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is largely inhabited by Armenians, early on Sunday morning.

The capital Stepanakert had been shelled, the people should take to safety, the authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh announced on Sunday. Numerous houses in villages were destroyed. There are also said to be injuries.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said the army had launched a “counter-offensive” “to stop Armenia’s military activities and protect the security of the people.” The Ministry spoke of a shot down helicopter.

Both sides blamed each other for the fighting. The shelling began early in the morning from the Azerbaijani side, wrote Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan on Facebook. “The entire responsibility for this lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan,” said the spokeswoman for the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

Yerevan therefore used helicopters and combat drones. Three enemy tanks were hit. There were reports that a state of emergency had been imposed.

EU Council President Michel is deeply concerned

The EU and the Council of Europe called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to end the fighting in the conflict region Nagorno-Karabakh immediately. EU Council President Charles Michel was deeply concerned on Sunday via Twitter. “In order to prevent further escalation, military action must urgently stop.” The only way out is the immediate return to negotiations without preconditions.

“The European Union calls for an immediate end to the fighting, for de-escalation and for strict monitoring of the ceasefire,” said EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell. He also called for a return to negotiations.

Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric said that both countries should take responsibility and exercise restraint. The fighting should cease immediately. “On joining the Council of Europe, both countries committed themselves to resolving the conflict by peaceful means, and this obligation must be strictly observed.” Pejcinovic Buric called on both sides to do everything in their power to protect human lives.

Germany and France also expressed deep concern over the clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh and reports of civilian casualties. “France demands an immediate end to the fighting and a resumption of the dialogue,” said the French Foreign Ministry in Paris.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas emphasized in Berlin that the conflict could only be resolved through negotiation. The OSCE Minsk Group with its three co-chairs France, Russia and the USA is ready for this. The OSCE is the organization for security and cooperation in Europe.

Russia calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia for a ceasefire

Russia also called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to end the fighting immediately. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding intensive talks to persuade the conflicting parties to cease fire around the conflict region, the authority announced in Moscow on Sunday. Both countries would have to return to the negotiating table.

Lavrov telephoned, among others, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu. From Ankara it was only said that it was about the “aggression” of Armenia. In Moscow, the ministry announced that both chief diplomats had expressed concern about the situation. They expressed their condolences to the families of the victims.

A prolonged military conflict could have far-reaching effects. Russia and Turkey are competing for influence in the Caucasus region. Oil-rich Azerbaijan has upgraded its army in recent years and can rely on the Counting support from Turkey. Russia, on the other hand, supports Armenia, where it maintains a military base.

Turkey supports Azerbaijan

Ankara immediately assured Azerbaijan full support. “As always, the Turkish people will support our Azerbaijani brothers by all means,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter. Armenia’s Prime Minister Pashinyan warned Ankara not to interfere in the conflict.

The two Caucasus states Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in a conflict over control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region for almost 30 years. Nagorno-Karabakh, which is predominantly inhabited by Armenians, was added to Azerbaijan during the Soviet era. Pro-Armenian rebels took control of the area after fighting with around 30,000 dead in the early 1990s.

Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan under international law

In 1991 Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed its independence; internationally, however, the area is still not recognized as an independent state. Azerbaijan wants to bring the region back completely under its control, if necessary by force. Under international law, the region belongs to the Islamic region of Azerbaijan.

A ceasefire has existed in the region since 1994, but it has been repeatedly broken. In July there was heavy fighting on the border between the warring republics; however, the fighting was hundreds of kilometers north of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia relies on Russia as a protective power, which has thousands of soldiers and weapons stationed there.

In the past few weeks the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan had flared up again. Both sides accused each other of attacking villages in the border area. The last time there was fierce fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh was in April 2016. More than a hundred people died. In 2010, the so far last major initiative for peace between Yerevan and Baku failed. (AFP, dpa, Tsp)