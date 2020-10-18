The Armenian Defense Ministry called the calm situation on the line of contact in Karabakh after the ceasefire announced earlier.

“The situation on the contact line is calm, the ceasefire for humanitarian purposes has already entered into force,” Defense Ministry spokesman Shushan Stepanyan wrote on the Telegram channel.

The press secretary of the head of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Vahram Poghosyan also said that “the situation on the front line has calmed down”.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry noted the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the direct participation of French President Emmanuel Macron in reaching ceasefire agreements in the region.

Earlier it was reported that Baku and Yerevan agreed to declare a humanitarian truce from midnight on October 18 (23.00 Moscow time on October 17).

Let us remind you that the conflict over the disputed territory escalated in late September. Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of escalation.