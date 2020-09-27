The Cabinet of Ministers of Armenia introduced martial law in the country and announced a general mobilization due to the aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Reported by TASS…

“I ask the personnel of the troops to come to their district military commissariats – in the name of the Motherland, in the name of victory,” said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Earlier, the President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Arayik Harutunyan introduced martial law. The NKR leader also announced a general mobilization – a gathering of men over 18 years old was announced in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated on the morning of September 27. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has announced a full-scale counter-offensive military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the ministry, 12 units of the Osa anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armenian air defense units were destroyed. The ministry also confirmed that the combat helicopter of the Azerbaijani Air Force was shot down in the Terter direction, all crew members were alive.

The press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan said that the Armenian forces shot down two helicopters and three unmanned aerial vehicles of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the combat aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force launched an attack in the direction of Karabakh.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited mainly by Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. Military operations are resumed periodically. In July of this year, clashes took place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, about 300 kilometers from Karabakh. The death toll on both sides was 18.