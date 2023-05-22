Prime Minister Pashinyan announced Armenia’s readiness to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

Yerevan is ready to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, provided that the security of the Armenian population in the region is ensured. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, reports TASS.

According to him, Yerevan recognizes the territory of Azerbaijan in 86,600 square kilometers, including Karabakh. At the same time, he stressed that the issue of the rights and security of the population of the region should be discussed between Stepanakert (the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic – approx. “Tapes.ru”) and Baku.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in turn named the inevitable signing of a peace agreement with Yerevan, emphasizing that Baku, for its part, “is trying to make constructive efforts to achieve this goal.”

According to political scientist Georgy Bovt, the readiness to recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan is a logical outcome of Armenia’s defeat in the war. At the same time, he considered the resumption of the conflict on this basis in the foreseeable future extremely unlikely.

Armenia lost the war and, having been defeated, ceded Karabakh to Azerbaijan. Only Russian peacekeepers prevent us from capturing it completely. Armenia does not have military forces to win back Karabakh. She admitted her defeat long ago, now we need to conclude a peace treaty, do it officially, on paper. Georgy Bovtpolitical scientist

Possible withdrawal of Armenia from the CSTO

Pashinyan also admitted that Armenia could withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which also includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and

Tajikistan. The prime minister specified that the authorities of the republic would be ready to take such a step if they consider the CSTO to be an “incapable organization.”

If Armenia de jure decides to withdraw from the CSTO, then this will happen after Armenia records that the CSTO has left Armenia Nikol PashinyanPrime Minister of Armenia

Earlier, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan admitted that the authorities of the republic had already discussed withdrawing from the CSTO. He explained that in Yerevan they hoped that membership in the organization would give the opportunity to call on the phone and say: “I have a problem” and hear the answer: “Okay, dear, we will help.” At the same time, he expressed the opinion that the CSTO mechanism does not work, and contractual obligations are not observed.

After that, the secretary general of the organization, Imangali Tasmagambetov, made a statement in which he confirmed the readiness of the CSTO to provide Armenia with possible assistance by sending a monitoring mission and through military-technical assistance.

Peaceful agreement

On May 19, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reported that following the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow, Yerevan and Baku approached a common vision on the subject of a peace agreement. He clarified that the parties began to negotiate the conclusion of an appropriate agreement with the involvement of mediators, and representatives of both republics visited Washington and Brussels for this purpose.

Lavrov noted that the key issues in this context are the delimitation and unblocking of transport and economic communications, as well as improving the security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Prior to this, it was reported that Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev intend to hold a meeting in Moscow on May 25 through the mediation of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. As the Prime Minister of Armenia stated, such an offer came to him and Aliyev from the Russian side.

Background of the conflict

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been going on for more than 30 years. The first Karabakh war, which lasted from 1992 to 1994, claimed the lives of more than 30,000 people. Another round of escalation turned into the second Karabakh war, which lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020 and ended with a tripartite declaration on a truce in the region, signed by the Prime Minister of Armenia and the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan.

Two years later, Yerevan and Baku almost found themselves on the verge of a new armed conflict. In September 2022, clashes broke out along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, resulting in several dozen deaths on both sides. The aggravation of the situation was associated with the stalling of negotiations on the delimitation and demarcation of borders between the republics and the unwillingness of the parties to conclude a peace treaty.

At the same time, Pashinyan’s attempts to sign relevant documents with Azerbaijan led to protest actions in Armenia. During them, opponents of the prime minister, in particular, demanded his resignation, blaming him for his readiness to make concessions to Baku.

The dissatisfaction of Armenian citizens with the actions of the government also affected Pashinyan’s son Ashot. On May 18, an attempt was made to kidnap him near the building of the Court of Appeal of the republic, where family members of soldiers who died in the conflict in Karabakh in the fall of 2020 gathered. Gayane Hakobyan, one of the women present there, who is said to be the mother of the deceased fighter, was suspected of committing the crime. Her arrest also provoked protests in Yerevan.