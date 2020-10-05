Highlights: The fierce war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh has intensified.

Armenia retaliated, claiming to have killed Sukhoi-25 jet of Azerbaijan

On the other hand, Azerbaijan has denied Armenia’s claim of killing Sukhoi-25.

Yerevan / Baku

Even after Russia’s mediation, the fierce war between Nagaland, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh has intensified. Armenia, facing a fierce attack from the Azerbaijan army, has retaliated, claiming to have shot down a Sukhoi-25 fighter jet from Azerbaijan. On the other hand, Azerbaijan has denied this claim.

Armenia’s defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Steppanian said on Monday that Qarabakh’s army had killed a Sukhoi-25 fighter jet in Azerbaijan. He said, “The Azerbaijan Air Force is using the Sukhoi-25 fighter jet on the border under the watch of Turkey’s F-16 fighter jet. Karabakh’s Anti Air Defense Unit has killed Sukhoi-25 jet of the enemy in the north-eastern region.

Claim to kill Sukhoi-25 denied

On the other hand, Azerbaijan has denied Armenia’s claim of killing Sukhoi-25. Azerbaijan, in its statement, said, “Armenia’s defense ministry’s claim to kill another Azri jet is a bundle of lies that arose from its desperation. Azerbaijan is not using its fighter jets and we are fully implementing human ceasefire.



On the other hand, the President of the country Swayambhu Artaskh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has said that the ceasefire started on Saturday afternoon is not fully implemented. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of attacking the Nagorno-Karabakh region on Monday despite a ceasefire agreement with the help of Russia. The ceasefire came into force on Saturday, but both sides made claims of violating it soon after.



Hundreds of people died in conflict so far

This continued into the weekend and also into Monday morning. Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Steppanian said on Monday that Azerbaijan forces are “firing extensively on the southern front” of the conflict. Meanwhile, the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry insisted that Azerbaijan is following the ceasefire but Armenian forces are shelling the Azerbaijan’s Göranboy, Teerther and Agadam areas which are located around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.



The recent fighting between the armies of Azerbaijan and Armenia began on 27 September and hundreds of people have died in this conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The area falls in Azerbaijan, but is controlled by Armenia-backed Armenian ethnic groups. A ceasefire agreement was signed in Moscow by the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan following the intervention of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ceasefire came into effect on Saturday afternoon following talks in Moscow under the supervision of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. It was decided in the agreement that a ceasefire should pave the way for the resolution of the conflict.

