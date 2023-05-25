Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan could have been framed with a statement about the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. This was announced on Wednesday, May 24 “RIA News” diplomatic source in Yerevan.

“The Armenian Foreign Ministry regularly comments on the statements of the leaders of other countries. Perhaps Pashinyan was simply set up,” he said.

Earlier that day, Zakharova commented on the words of the Prime Minister of Armenia about the readiness to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. The diplomat noted that it is important for Russia to understand the position of Armenia, since the Russian Federation acts as a mediator in a peaceful settlement between Yerevan and Baku.

In response, Pashinyan expressed the opinion that the Russian Foreign Ministry could not comment on his words, but should only take them into account.

Earlier, on May 23, US First Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Derek Hogan said that the US administration offered the leadership of Armenia and Azerbaijan ways to resolve the most controversial issues as part of the work on a peace agreement.

On May 19, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov called positive the dynamics of the negotiation process between Baku and Yerevan. He said this at a meeting in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

A day earlier, Pashinyan said that the recognition by Armenia and Azerbaijan of each other’s territorial integrity was an important step towards establishing peace between the countries. According to him, Yerevan accepted Moscow’s proposal to hold a trilateral meeting on May 25 through the mediation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prior to that, on May 13, Pashinyan discussed the military-political situation in the South Caucasus with the head of the European Council, Charles Michel. The politicians also exchanged views on the humanitarian situation in the region. In particular, they discussed the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, as well as a number of other issues.

On May 2, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian side welcomes any assistance in resolving tensions between Yerevan and Baku on the basis of bilateral documents that were signed in the fall of 2020 with the participation of Russia.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated against the backdrop of contesting the ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh, which in 1988 announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the military conflict of 1992-1994, Baku lost control over Karabakh.

In September 2020, Baku took control of a number of settlements during military operations. In November of the same year, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the participation of the Russian Federation, signed an agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.