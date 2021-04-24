106 years have passed since the beginning of the expulsion and extermination of Armenians in Turkish territory. A Panturquista expansion plan that cost the lives of 1.5 million people. However, Turkey denies that it was genocide; something that has been recognized by more than 20 countries in the world, including France.

This Saturday marks the Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide, which between 1915 and 1923, left more than 1.5 million dead, in the expansionist offensives of Ottoman Turkey, taking advantage of the context of the First World War.

The day of April 24 was carried out on a regular basis. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other political and religious authorities participated in the wreath at the Armenian Genocide Memorial, located on Tsitsernakaberd Hill in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

However, the day is expected to conclude on an exceptional basis. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, could refer, for the first time, to what happened, as a genocide, something that would have already warned his Turkish counterpart, Racep Tayyip Erdogan.

Archive image showing the lifeless bodies of Armenians during the genocide carried out by Turkey between 1915 and 1923. © Armenian Genocide Museum

In Turkey, Genocide Is Considered “Lies”

This Friday, in the first call between Biden and Erdogan, the US president reportedly announced that he planned to name this Saturday, April 24, as the Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide. Until this moment, officially, the United States only named it as Remembrance Day. This was revealed by White House officials, under anonymity, to the Associated Press agency.

By naming the Turkish persecution, extermination and vexation of Armenians genocide, Biden would fulfill one of his electoral promises. Before, American presidents had only gone so far as to say that what happened was a “Metz Yeghern”, which means a great evil.

However, from Turkey they see the situation very differently. Despite acknowledging that Armenians died at the hands of the Turks, they say that what happened was a war and question the figures, in addition to denying the systematization of deaths.

In this regard, the Turkish Foreign Ministry published a tweet on Saturday: “Lies not only twist history, they also take innocent lives.”

Yalanlar sadece tarihi çarpıtmıyor, masum canları da alıyor. Ermeni terörünün şehit ettiği mesai arkadaşlarımızı unutmadık, asla unutmayacağız! Rahat uyusunlar, hiçbir yalana ve baskıya boyun eğmeyeceğiz. 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/RVSDYyKMom – TC Dışişleri Bakanlığı (@TC_Disisleri) April 24, 2021



In addition, the Turkish Foreign Ministry tweeted the names of 31 Turkish diplomats and their families killed by Armenian militant groups in the 1970s and 1980s. Therefore, an American recognition could deteriorate the cold relations between Turkey and the United States.

France, one of the countries that recognize the Armenian genocide

More than twenty countries have recognized the Armenian genocide. The first was Uruguay in 1965. Over the decades it has been joined by others such as France, Russia and Germany.

For years, Armenian communities in the United States have tried to convince presidents to name April 24 as Genocide Remembrance Day. If Biden’s promise goes ahead, for Salpi Ghazarian, director of the Institute for Armenian Studies at the University of Southern California, the recognition of the genocide would resonate beyond Armenia and more countries would join the gesture.

“It is very important that people around the world continue to have hope and faith that America’s aspirational values ​​are still relevant and that, in fact, we can multitask,” concluded Ghazarian.

France 24 with AP and Reuters