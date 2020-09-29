The Armenian Defense Ministry stated that an F-16 fighter of the Turkish Air Force shot down an Armenian Su-25 attack aircraft, Sputnik Armenia reports.

The press secretary of the Minister of Defense Shushan Stepanyan reported that the Turkish fighter took off from the airfield of the Azerbaijani city of Ganja. He covered the Azerbaijani aviation and drones that attacked the settlements of Vardenis, Mets Masrik and Sotk in Armenia.

The Su-25 pilot was killed. It is emphasized that the attack aircraft at that moment was in the airspace of Armenia.

It is noted that the attack aircraft was in the airspace of Armenia at the time of the attack. Ambassador of the country to Russia Vardan Toganyan has already reported that Yerevan is working on the issue of applying to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in connection with the incident, reports RIA News… Earlier, he said that Yerevan would use missiles if Turkey starts using F-16 fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the event that the sword of Damocles in the form of Turkish F-16s hangs over the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, all measures will be taken, including the Iskander [оперативно-тактические комплексы «Искандер-М»]… Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toganyan

Turkey, and after it, Azerbaijan, have already denied Yerevan’s statement about the downed fighter, the source says. Telegram-channel RT.

From the very beginning of the conflict, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for Baku and repeatedly called for an end to the “occupation of the territory of Azerbaijan by Armenia”, meaning the territory of the NKR. On September 29, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed Ankara’s readiness to fight for its interests in Baku, thereby “defending one nation in two countries.”

The only possible solution [Карабахвского вопроса] – complete withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories. The issue will not be resolved if this does not happen. We are next to Azerbaijan both on the battlefield and at the table [переговоров]… We want to solve this issue radically. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

The fighters of the Turkish Air Force appeared in the combat zone in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR, Artsakh Republic) on the very first day, September 27. This was previously reported by the Armenian Defense Ministry, stressing that this indicates the direct participation of Ankara in the war. However, the F-16s up to this point performed only reconnaissance functions.

The first reports of shelling in the area of ​​the contact line between the Republic of Artsakh and Azerbaijan appeared early on Sunday morning, September 27. After the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced that hostilities began on the territory of the unrecognized state under the country’s military protection, Baku announced that they were conducting a “counter-offensive operation” in response to shelling by the Armenian military.

Until noon of the same day, martial law and full mobilization were declared in Yerevan and the NKR; the Azerbaijani authorities partially introduced this regime later on the evening of the first day of the fighting. The parties cite different data on the dead and wounded, which are constantly updated. It is known that the number of victims went to hundreds.

Russia, being one of the mediating countries in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict since 1994, was one of the first to urge the parties to immediately cease fire and sit down at the negotiating table. This position was supported by other countries and international organizations such as the OSCE and NATO. Turkey and Afghanistan expressed their support for Azerbaijan and the continuation of hostilities.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited mainly by Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. Military operations are resumed periodically. In July of this year, clashes took place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, about 300 kilometers from Karabakh. The death toll on both sides was 18.