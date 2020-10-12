The Armenian Foreign Ministry called Turkey’s policy in the region provocative. Writes about it RIA News…

“We strongly condemn the provocative policy of Turkey in our region and attach importance to the cooperation of all forces interested in the stability of the region,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Armenian authorities claim that with the direct participation of the Turkish side, “Azerbaijan’s military aggression against Artsakh was prepared and continues (Karabakh’s self-name – Lenta.ru note)”.

“Not limited to the supply of terrorists from the Middle East, weapons and specialists to Azerbaijan, Turkey has also assumed information and political sponsorship of the campaign launched by Azerbaijan to fail the humanitarian ceasefire agreements,” the statement said.

Earlier, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on an armistice and agreed to begin an exchange of prisoners and killed after the entry into force of the regime.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) escalated sharply on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia, in turn, blamed the Azerbaijani military for the attack on Artsakh.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. However, hostilities periodically resume.