Armenia named the number of killed Azerbaijani soldiers in Nagorno-Karabakh: the representative of the country’s Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan stated that in total, since the beginning of hostilities, Azerbaijan has lost 790 soldiers killed. His words lead Interfax…

Hovhannisyan also spoke about almost two thousand wounded by the enemy. According to him, 137 Azerbaijani tanks, 72 unmanned aerial vehicles, seven helicopters and one aircraft (An-2) were destroyed.

Related materials Third Karabakh Azerbaijan launched an offensive against the Armenian military in Karabakh. Dozens of people died during the day of fighting “Who do you think you are ?!” Armenia and Azerbaijan are preparing for a war over Karabakh. How will the next aggravation at the border end?

Deputy Defense Minister of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Artur Sargsyan also cited data on the losses of the Azerbaijani side: “17 tanks, four armored personnel carriers, three units of engineering and technical armored vehicles, 13 drones, and more than 500 servicemen were destroyed”.

He added that the Armenian side also has losses both in equipment and manpower.

The fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) began on September 27. Baku stated that the Armenians fired at Azerbaijani positions and settlements and launched a counteroffensive. Armenia claims that Azerbaijan attacked the unrecognized republic and thousands of militants from Syria, who were transferred by Turkey, are fighting on its side.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. However, hostilities periodically resume.