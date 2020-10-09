The press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan called the shelling of journalists in the Karabakh city of Shushi deliberate and accused the Azerbaijani armed forces of it. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the statement, the shelling of the journalists was carried out with the aim of “hindering the documentation and presentation of the war crimes of the Azerbaijani army to the international community.”

Naghdalyan wished the wounded a speedy recovery and condemned “the next war crime of Azerbaijan.” She called on the international community, human rights organizations and organizations specializing in the field of freedom of expression to pay attention to this incident.

Earlier on October 8, it was reported that several Russian journalists were injured during the shelling in Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that two of them were moderately injured, another is in serious condition, he is being operated on. According to the Telegram-channel WarGonzo, war correspondents Yuri Kotenok and Levon Arzanov were wounded. The first wounded journalist is currently undergoing surgery in Stepanakert.

Armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh began on September 27. Yerevan and Baku accused each other of escalating the conflict. On October 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the parties to end hostilities.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, after which a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and NKR, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol, but hostilities periodically resume.