Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Grigoryan called strong dependence on Russia a mistake

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan called the country's strong dependence on Russia since 1991 a strategic mistake. He stated this in on air “Public Television of Armenia”.

According to Grigoryan, Armenia was dependent on Russia in all areas – political, economic, military-political, scientific. “When we saw from 2020 that this system was not working, we began to take steps to find alternatives to ensure the security of Armenia,” he said.

Grigoryan believes that the Armenian security system did not work either in the Armenian-Russian format or within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). “When Russia decided not to help Armenia and our security system completely collapsed, Armenia began to look for alternatives for itself,” the Security Council Secretary emphasized.

Earlier, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan said that the country intended to forcibly include Armenia into the Union State of Russia and Belarus, but this plan failed in early parliamentary elections in 2021. According to him, the blow against the sovereignty of Armenia is being dealt by the hands of Azerbaijan.