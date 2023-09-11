AFP: Armenia begins joint exercises with US peacekeepers Eagle Partner 2023

Joint exercises between Armenia and US peacekeepers Eagle Partner 2023 have begun. Writes about this TASS with reference to the AFP agency.

“The opening ceremony for Exercise Eagle Partner has taken place,” said a spokesman for US Army Europe and Africa Command.

According to a US Army spokesman, the ceremony took place at the Zar training center, which is located near Yerevan. It is clarified that 85 American and 175 Armenian military personnel are involved in the training.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow and Yerevan would analyze the decision to conduct exercises with the United States rather than with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). He also noted the need to understand why the Armenian side decided to conduct training with Washington.