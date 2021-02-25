S.Is Armenia facing a military coup three and a half months after losing the war with Azerbaijan? Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote of a corresponding “attempt” on Facebook, his preferred means of communication, on Thursday afternoon. Shortly before, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the South Caucasus country had asked him to resign immediately.

The beleaguered appealed to “all of our supporters” to come to the center of the capital Yerevan, the police would guarantee security; He had dismissed the chief of staff, Onik Gasparjan. However, the President of Armenia, Armen Sarkisjan, did not sign the relevant decree. A particularly heated day began with demonstrations for and against Pashinyan in inner-Armenian wrestling.

Thousands dead in the Karabakh war

The background is the consequences of the war. Several thousand Armenians lost their lives in the autumn fighting with Azerbaijan over the Nagornyj Karabakh conflict area. For the country with just under three million inhabitants, this is a terrible toll. After a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia, Armenia’s protecting power, in November, the Armenians only have a rump of the internationally unrecognized “Republic of Nagornyj Karabakh”; for their security and supplies they are dependent on Russian peacekeepers. These control a narrow corridor between the area and the Republic of Armenia.

Since then, Pashinyan, star of a “velvet revolution” in 2018, has defied calls for resignation and accusations of treason. He has often blamed the corruption of the “old regime” around Presidents Serzh Sarkijsan (2008 to 2018) and Robert Kocharyan (1998 to 2008) for the inferiority of the military in relation to Azerbaijan.

The latest escalation sparked off a new volte in the dispute over the reasons for the defeat: On Tuesday, Pashinyan said that the Russian short-range missiles of the “Iskander” type in the arsenal of the Armenian armed forces “did not explode at all or only 10 percent” . When asked about it by journalists, the deputy chief of staff Tiran Chatschatrjan said after a “long laugh” that it was “impossible” and that it was “dubious to draw conclusions from superficial assessments”.



Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of his supporters in Yerevan on Thursday Image: AFP

Image: AFP





The general staff and other high-ranking military officials criticized the fact that Chatschatrjan was subsequently dismissed as an “anti-state and irresponsible step”. The prime minister and the government are no longer able to make the right decisions, the statement said. The armed forces had “long and patiently endured the government’s attacks on the army”, “but everything has a limit”.

During a march through Yerevan with supporters and family members, the prime minister protested that he had no plans to leave Armenia. In a speech he ordered the army “as representative of the power of the people” to limit itself to its task of protecting the borders; “the people” will not allow a military coup. Pashinyan said he had asked President Sarkisyan to sign the chief of staff’s dismissal; otherwise it means supporting the coup.

He appealed to Chief of Staff Gasparjan to resign himself. “Let’s start a dialogue” shouted Pashinyan, suggested – not for the first time – early parliamentary elections, but withdrew the proposal; in the current parliament he has a large majority. The attorney general denounced the General Staff’s request as unconstitutional, but denied that they were planning to arrest the military. The President called on all sides to exercise restraint. Pashinyan’s opponents also marched through the center of Yerevan, building barricades and demanding resignation.