Armenia became a full member of the International Criminal Court, the law on ratification of which was signed President on October 13, 2023.

The vote for ratification of the Rome Statute took place in parliament on October 3, 60 deputies of the ruling Civil Contract party voted for accession, opposition forces voted against ratification.

“Two decisions have been made under the Rome Statute. One of them says that the statute is contrary to the Constitution. The second decision was made in conditions of usurpation of the Constitutional Court, this decision suggests that it does not contradict. (…) At the same time, these changes to the Constitution had to be carried out through a referendum. This suggests that the ruling party took upon itself to make a decision to which it had no right,” said Artsvik Minasyan, a representative of the opposition bloc.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov spoke about the ratification of the Rome Statute in Armenia. He clarified that if Armenia takes on international obligations, then “here we need to look at what it considers to be prevailing.”