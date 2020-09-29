Armenia Azerbaijan War: The war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which were part of the Soviet Union, has intensified. With this, so far, according to the news, more than 80 soldiers of both countries have been martyred. The situation can also be said to be worrisome because there has been a danger of landing Russia and Turkey.

Actually, there is a dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed area Nagorno-Karabakh which has now taken the form of war. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense claimed that Armenian forces started shelling the city of Tartar on Monday morning. At the same time, Armenia officials said that the fight continued overnight and Azerbaijan started a deadly attack in the morning.

Tension between Russia and Turkey

The ongoing war between these two countries now poses a threat to Russia and Turkey. Let us know that while Russia is supporting Armenia, NATO countries along with Azerbaijan are Turkey and Israel.

Russia can also intervene because Armenia and Russia have defense treaties according to the New York Times report. According to this treaty, if any country attacks the land of Armenia, then Russia can come to take charge.

On the other side, Turkey stands with Azerbaijan. Turkey has said in a statement that we will also stand with the people of Azerbaijan against the aggressive actions of Armenia or any other country.