Armenia accuses Azerbaijani forces of opening fire on their troops’ positions in a border area late on Wednesday. According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the shelling happened well after the warring parties had agreed to a ceasefire.

According to the Armenians, their troops were shot at with small arms near the border town of Sotk, about 140 kilometers from the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan immediately denied that the incident took place.

Violent confrontations often occur at the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have been at odds for years. The two countries cannot agree on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, a largely Armenian enclave in Azerbaijan. They already waged a war over the area in the 1990s and again in 2020.

Thousands of demonstrators marched to the office of Armenia's prime minister on Wednesday to protest his policies on Nagorno-Karabakh. Protesters have occupied the streets around the building in Yerevan, according to AFP news agency. During the evening there were also clashes between demonstrators and the police.