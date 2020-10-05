It was difficult to think that this would be resolved soon after seeing the situation of the ongoing war in Nagorno-Karabakh region for almost two weeks. However, now Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to hold talks for the first time. This decision has been taken when Russia intervenes. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that Baku and Yerevan have confirmed their participation in the talks. They have told that preparations for talks have started.The Kremlin says that late Thursday night, on several phone calls with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nicole Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin appealed to end the conflict in Karabakh so that the bodies of the dead could be returned and the prisoners Can also be exchanged.Foreign ministers of both countries have been invited to the capital of Russia. Russia will mediate this conversation. The conflict between the two countries began in the region on 27 September which falls under Azerbaijan but is controlled by local Armenian forces. It is the most serious conflict in the region after the war ended in 1994.



Common citizens under the shadow of fear

More than 3 thousand soldiers of Azerbaijan army have lost their lives in this battle. Reports claim that civilians have also come under the grip of firing. The situation here is so bad that villages near Karabakh are being evacuated. However, Stephankert, the capital of Nogorno-Karabakh, has not been evacuated. The places where people are still trapped there are hiding in the cellars below the houses, saving their lives from firing. There is skepticism over the coming tomorrow amid ruined houses and an atmosphere of fear.

The fierce war in Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh turning into a pile of ash