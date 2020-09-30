Highlights: The ongoing war on Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan seems to be intensifying.

The two countries have now accused the region of carrying out attacks on each other’s territory

Amidst this fierce battle, Turkey has threatened Armenia that the world will hear our roar

Baku

The ongoing war on Nagorno-Karabakh between the two countries of Central Asia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, seems to be intensifying. The two countries have now accused each other of attacking the area. Meanwhile, Turkey has threatened Armenia that the world will hear our roar. Following this Turkish threat, Armenia claimed that one of its Sukhoi-25 aircraft was shot down by Turkish F-16 aircraft. After Turkey’s jump into this entire dispute, the risk of its proxy war with Russia has increased.

On the other hand, both Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied killing Armenia’s Sukhoi fighter jet. With this, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened that he will help Azerbaijan to capture Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia and Azerbaijan’s war continues to intensify even after the immediate appeals of peace between Russia and America. The President of Azar Baijan has denied the possibility of any dialogue with Armenia in a conversation with Russian TV.

Armenia accuses Turkey, says- Our Sukhoi SU-25 was killed by Turkish F-16

At the same time, the Prime Minister of Armenia has also said that when the fight is going on, there can be no dialogue. On Armenia’s claim to have killed Sukhoi Jet, Turkish communications director Fahrtin Altun said that Armenia should withdraw from its occupied territories rather than resort to such propaganda for cheap propaganda. Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, has also condemned these allegations of Armenia.

United Nations Security Council requested to stop the conflict

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council requested Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately stop the ongoing conflict in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The most powerful body of the United Nations strongly condemned the use of forces, supporting Secretary General Antonio Gutarase’s request to immediately stop the fighting and come forward for meaningful dialogue. Surrounded by a mostly mountainous area, Nagorno-Karabakh is spread over 4,400 square kilometers and is about 50 kilometers from the Armenia border.

Thousands of dreaded terrorists from Turkey and Pakistan Syria sending war to Armenia

Locals have also captured some areas of Azerbaijan, with support from Armenia’s army. This latest conflict has recently shocked international efforts to resolve the dispute. The Security Council has expressed its intention to extend its full support to the ‘central role’ of the ‘Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe’ trying to mediate peace negotiations and requested both sides to ‘start negotiations as soon as possible Collaborate with no pre-conditions. ‘

Both countries claimed huge losses to each other

Azerbaijan released video footage claiming that it blew up two Armenia tanks in the battlefield. At the same time, Armenia has said that it has destroyed 80 Azerbaijan vehicles, 49 drones and 4 helicopters of Azerbaijan. Both countries have declared martial law. Armenia has asked all citizens above their 18 years not to leave the country. More than 100 people have died and hundreds have been injured in the ongoing war over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Why the war broke out in Armenia and Azerbaijan? Learn why Kashmir is compared

There is a danger of war in Russia and Turkey

Meanwhile, the escalating war in Armenia and Azerbaijan poses a threat to Russia and Turkey jumping into it. While Russia is supporting Armenia, NATO countries along with Azerbaijan are Turkey and Israel. According to the New York Times report, Armenia and Russia have a defense treaty and if these Azerbaijan attacks happen on the territory of Armenia, Russia may have to come to the front. Russia also has a military base in Armenia. In this war, if the superpower equipped with nuclear weapons comes to Russia, then there may be a danger of war.