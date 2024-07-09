Armenia asked to remove Armsat-1 and Hayasat-1 satellites from orbit

The governments of several countries have sent letters to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asking him to remove the Armsat-1 and Hayasat-1 satellites from orbit.

According to experts, these devices are a nuisance to the international space community. It is claimed that they have complicated the work of satellites of other countries or disrupted some of their programs.

In addition, experts accused Yerevan of unprofessional launch of Armsat-1 and Hayasat-1 and incorrect calculations.

Unsuccessful satellite launch linked to official’s resignation

According to the newspaper “Zhogovurd”, the resignation of the Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Avet Poghosyan, who oversaw the space sector, may be related to the incorrect operation of satellites. The official worked in this post from June 2022 and was dismissed in early July 2024.

Pogosyan, in turn, rejects all speculation regarding the connection between his removal and the unsuccessful launch of satellites.

“As for the Hayasat-1 satellite, it is a private initiative that is connected to the state and the ministry only to the extent that it has received a license for space activities from the state in accordance with the law. And if you mean the Armsat-1 satellite belonging to Armenia, it continues its normal operation, as planned from the very beginning (…) The information does not correspond to reality,” he said.

The first Armenian satellite was launched into orbit two years ago

In May 2022, a rocket from the American company SpaceX launched Armenia’s first satellite, Armsat-1, previously called Urdaneta, into orbit. It was launched from Cape Canaveral in the United States.

According to Pashinyan, the launch was made possible by the cooperation between the Armenian Geocosmos enterprise and the Spanish company SATLANTIS. He stated that the satellite should be used to monitor climate change, control borders, and prevent and manage emergency situations.

In December 2023, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched Hayasat-1, developed by Armenian specialists.

The satellite, weighing about one kilogram, was inscribed with the words “Armenia in Space for Science.” It is designed to orbit the Earth every 90 minutes. The apparatus is equipped with sensors that measure the intensity of light and the temperature of various modules, as well as inertial sensors that measure changes in orientation.