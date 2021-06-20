Armenia | Armenians voted in tense parliamentary elections, protests may be promised after election

The prime minister had to bow to early elections because of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Armenians voted in the early parliamentary elections on Sunday. In the election of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinjanin the aim was to improve the dividing lines caused by the devastating war with Azerbaijan and to renew its new mandate.

In the parliamentary elections, the two strongest candidates were the Pashinjan Covenant of Covenants and the Robert Kotsharjanin A coalition called the Armenian Alliance.

Pashinjan has been severely criticized in Armenia for handling the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Due to public dissatisfaction and protests, he had to agree to hold parliamentary elections prematurely.

More than 6,500 people died in the fighting that erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh last year. According to Pashinjan, he agreed to a ceasefire with Russia to avoid further loss of life and territory.

The agreement marked the end of a six-week war over Nagorno-Karabakh. It forced Armenia to cede to its better-equipped neighbor Azerbaijan the territories it had held for three decades.

The burden of wealthy and nationalist Kotsharjan is again, among other things, corruption investigations. He is also being investigated for the violent repression of protests more than a decade ago.

In opinion polls Kotsharjan has been in a small lead, but the situation is very flat. Experts also estimate that political apathy can affect citizens ’interest in voting in elections.

The election campaign itself has been described as highly polarized and tinted with harsh rhetoric. Both support forces have also been estimated to be ready for post-election demonstrations.

The President of Armenia Armen Sarkisjan has criticized incitement to hostilities and called on security forces to prevent any unrest.

“These elections are being held in a difficult situation. They are very important to our nation and our state,” he said on Sunday.