Thursday, February 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Armenia | Armenia officially joins the International Criminal Court

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 31, 2024
in World Europe
0
Armenia | Armenia officially joins the International Criminal Court

Armenia's intentions to join the ICC have been speculated to have been a factor in Russia not intervening in Azerbaijan's lightning attack on Nagorno-Karabakh in the fall.

Armenia will officially join the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday, the country's officials said on Wednesday.

The country's traditional ally Russia strongly opposed the accession. President of Russia Vladimir Putin is wanted by the ICC, so Armenia should now arrest him if he visits the country.

Armenia's intentions to join the ICC have been speculated to have been a factor in Russia not intervening in Azerbaijan's lightning attack on Nagorno-Karabakh in the fall. Nagorno-Karabakh was conquered by Azerbaijan, and practically its entire Armenian population fled. Russia had promised to secure peace in the region, but it did not intervene in the events.

Armenia signed the Rome Statute establishing the ICC back in 1999, but did not ratify it until now.

#Armenia #Armenia #officially #joins #International #Criminal #Court

See also  Reader's Opinion | In medical education, quantity does not replace quality
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Farmers' unrest and protests spread across the European Union

Farmers' unrest and protests spread across the European Union

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result