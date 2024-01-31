Armenia | Armenia officially joins the International Criminal Court

Armenia's intentions to join the ICC have been speculated to have been a factor in Russia not intervening in Azerbaijan's lightning attack on Nagorno-Karabakh in the fall.

Armenia will officially join the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday, the country's officials said on Wednesday.

The country's traditional ally Russia strongly opposed the accession. President of Russia Vladimir Putin is wanted by the ICC, so Armenia should now arrest him if he visits the country.

Armenia's intentions to join the ICC have been speculated to have been a factor in Russia not intervening in Azerbaijan's lightning attack on Nagorno-Karabakh in the fall. Nagorno-Karabakh was conquered by Azerbaijan, and practically its entire Armenian population fled. Russia had promised to secure peace in the region, but it did not intervene in the events.

Armenia signed the Rome Statute establishing the ICC back in 1999, but did not ratify it until now.