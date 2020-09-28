Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan assessed the possibility of asking for help from Moscow and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in connection with the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Reported by RIA News…

“So far we are not talking about external military assistance to Armenia,” the diplomat said.

Toganyan explained that Yerevan, if necessary, can turn to Russia for new supplies of weapons. According to him, the implementation of the agreements on the supply of weapons “is proceeding normally.”

“Today the situation is changing, we now have a third party – Turkey. If necessary, then, of course, we will contact and resolve issues [о дополнительных поставках оружия]… First of all, to Russia, ”the diplomat noted.

When asked whether Yerevan plans to apply for assistance to the CSTO, Toganyan replied: “No, there are no such plans on the agenda of our government.”

Also, Armenia is not going to transfer its armed forces to Nagorno-Karabakh. “Now there is no need to redeploy, since the army of Nagorno-Karabakh is taking appropriate measures,” Toganyan explained.

Clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh Republic) began on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line, and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia stated that Azerbaijan attacked Artsakh. Each side claims that the enemy lost hundreds of military personnel killed.

The territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan has been going on for 30 years. In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited mainly by Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan, which tried to regain it by force. The war began. In 1994, the parties, with the mediation of Moscow, signed a truce protocol. But periodically hostilities are resumed.