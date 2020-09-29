Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev in connection with the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. This was reported by “Sputnik Armenia”.

Grigoryan turned to Patrushev and presented him with facts, allegedly testifying to Azerbaijan’s plans to transfer the conflict to the territory of Armenia and “take aim at the peaceful population.” According to him, the Armenian military “brilliantly fulfill the combat missions assigned to them to protect positions and keep the situation under their full control.”

Grigoryan noted the destructive role of Turkey, which negatively affects regional security.

In turn, Patrushev expressed concern about the current situation and the possible development of events, stressing the need to resolve the conflict exclusively by peaceful means.

The fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) began on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line, and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia, in turn, blamed the Azerbaijani military for the attack on Artsakh.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. However, hostilities periodically resume.