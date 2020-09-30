Since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict, 137 armored vehicles of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been destroyed in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsun Hovhannisyan said on September 29.

According to him, anti-tank weapons and artillery were used.

“137 enemy tanks and armored vehicles were destroyed, 72 drones, seven helicopters and one aircraft were shot down,” he said at a briefing.

In addition, earlier on the same day, Yerevan accused Baku and the Turkish Armed Forces of destroying its Su-25 attack aircraft in Armenian airspace. Baku denied this information.

Also, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on the defeat of the positions of two battalions of the Armenian armed forces.

“The positions of the 1st battalion of the 5th motorized rifle regiment, stationed near the Hasangai settlement of the Terter region, and the 1st battalion of the 6th motorized rifle regiment of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed,” the message is quoted “RIA News”…

Another aggravation of the situation in the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh took place on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and death among the military and civilians.

In Yerevan, they said that Baku “launched an offensive” in the Karabakh direction. In the region itself, it was noted that settlements and the capital, Stepanakert, were shelled.

Martial law and mobilization have been declared in Karabakh and Armenia. Russia, the UN and a number of other countries called on the parties to a peaceful settlement.

Relations between Yerevan and Baku remain tense over the issue of ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh. The region, located in the eastern part of the Armenian Highlands, announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR in 1988. However, Baku considers the territory to be its own.