Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke in an interview with RBC about the successes of the Defense Army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) in the Jebrail direction.

“If we take into account the information that comes today from early morning, we can say that the idea of ​​the Karabakh commanders worked – they took tactical steps in the south, left the corridor and lured the Azerbaijani military corps there,” he said.

Related materials

Pashinyan said that the plan of the NKR Defense Army was to withdraw on the line of the city of Jebrail and lure large forces of the Azerbaijani military there. “Yesterday evening they entered there in large, very large forces, and this morning a crushing blow has been directed at them, and the operation is proceeding extremely successfully,” the Prime Minister said.

“I think this will be the key moment of the whole operation. In these minutes, according to my information, the foundation is being laid, the real foundation for the final victory of the Karabakh army, ”Pashinyan said, adding that most of the Azerbaijani equipment was abandoned or destroyed.

Earlier on October 7, a representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan said that the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan tried to advance and strengthen in the southeastern direction, not reaching Jebrail, but were destroyed as a result of rocket and artillery fire from the Armenian side. The Azerbaijani side soon denied this information and announced a successful counteroffensive.

Armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh began on September 27. The parties accused each other of escalating the conflict. Azerbaijan stated that it occupied seven villages that were under the control of the enemy. Armenia denies this information. At the same time, the president of the unrecognized NKR Arayik Harutyunyan confirmed the loss of part of the positions in the Talysh region and in the southern direction.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, after which a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and NKR, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol, but hostilities periodically resume.