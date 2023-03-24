Armenian Foreign Ministry: border with Turkey will open for third-country nationals before summer

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan announced an agreement with Turkey to open land borders by summer for citizens of third countries and persons with diplomatic passports. This is reported Sputnik Armenia.

According to Mirzoyan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry has already begun to take steps in this direction. The head of the department also recalled the opening of the Markara checkpoint on the Armenian-Turkish border during the earthquake in Turkey. Through this checkpoint, humanitarian aid was delivered to the destroyed cities.

In February, Mirzoyan already announced his readiness to restore diplomatic relations with Turkey and open the border between the states. He stressed that Yerevan and Ankara agreed to jointly repair the Ani Bridge, located on the border of the two states, and also take care of infrastructure before the full opening of the borders.

The border between the states has been closed since 1993 at the initiative of Ankara in protest against the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, which escalated after the collapse of the USSR. In addition, Ankara still does not recognize the fact of the genocide of the Armenian people, which the Armenians systematically seek from the governments of the main world powers.