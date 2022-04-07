Armenia and Azerbaijan on Thursday announced their decision to start preparations for peace talks, following recent clashes in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Caucasus, over which they went to war in 2020.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “ordered their foreign ministers to begin preparatory work for peace negotiations between the two countries” during a meeting in Brussels organized by the European Union in Wednesday, Armenian diplomacy said in a statement.

The announcement comes after the resurgence of tensions in recent days around Nagorno-Karabakh, territory that these two countries have fought over for more than three decades.

“An agreement was reached at this meeting (…) to launch a bilateral commission on issues of border delimitation”, the Armenian communiqué points out, noting that its task will be “primarily to guarantee security and stability” along the line that separates the two countries.

For its part, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that work is being carried out to start peace negotiations and that the future agreement will be based “on the principles previously proposed by Azerbaijan”.

The Russian presidency hailed the news as “very positive”, although its spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, stressed that it will be “a very, very long process”.

European Council President Charles Michel, who acted as mediator, said in a statement that “President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan have expressed their willingness to move quickly towards a peace agreement between their countries.”

Olesia Vartanian, analyst at the International Crisis Group, commented that the announcement marks “a major breakthrough made by both countries”.

It is an “important and concrete step towards a peace agreement, made for the first time under the mediation of the European Union”, agreed political analyst Mehman Aliyev.

In November 2020, a Russian-brokered ceasefire was signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ending a six-week war between these two former Soviet republics for control of this region.

The conflict, which caused more than 6,500 deaths, ended in a heavy defeat for Armenia, which had to relinquish important territories it had controlled since its victory in a first war in the 1990s.

Both Yerevan and Baku announced in recent days that they wanted to resume diplomatic efforts towards a peace treaty.

In late March, Moscow accused Azerbaijan of having violated the ceasefire negotiated by Vladimir Putin to end the conflict in 2020. According to him, a Russian peacekeeping force has been deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to Russia, the Azerbaijani army occupied a city and used attack drones. Three Armenian servicemen were killed, according to Armenia.

In addition, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of having cut off the gas in Nagorno-Karabakh, affecting the population in the middle of winter.

Azerbaijan rejected the accusations and insisted on its sovereignty over the region. On Tuesday night, on the eve of the meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev, thousands of Armenians paraded through the capital Yerevan to protest the concessions to Azerbaijan.

Mainly inhabited by Armenians, the Yerevan-backed Nagorno-Karabakh mountain region declared its secession from Azerbaijan in the collapse of the Soviet Union, sparking a first conflict with over 30,000 dead and hundreds of thousands of refugees.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat