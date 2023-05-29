Home page politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan (right) and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (left) at the Kremlin on Thursday. © IMAGO/Mikhail Metzel/ITAR-TASS

In the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan are engaged in a tense debate in front of the Kremlin chief.

Moscow – The warring Caucasus neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan met on May 25 in Moscow to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. At the trilateral meeting mediated by the Russian President Wladimir Putin there had been “good progress in normalizing relations,” said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan afterwards. Previously, however, Pashinyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev had been arguing in Russian for several minutes in front of the Kremlin chief.

Conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh region sparks tense debate in front of Putin

The of Russia mediated talks took place against the background of the violent conflict that had flared up again between the two ex-Soviet republics Border region of Nagorno-Karabakh Instead, an enclave mostly inhabited by Armenians. Most recently, deadly clashes broke out again at the border after Azerbaijan set up a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor, the only connecting road from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, at the end of April. The reason given by Baku was that Armenia used the route to transport arms to Nagorno-Karabakh, which Yerevan denies.

The heads of government of the two countries met with Kremlin chief Putin for a three-way talk. Videos of the meeting showed a several-minute tense conversation between Aliyev and Pashinyan in Russian, which Putin initially watched in silence. The news agency Reuters saw this interaction between the two ex-Soviet republics as a clear sign of the tensions between the two nations. Overlays show the Kremlin boss looking down again and again with a tense facial expression. With a corresponding hand gesture, Putin ended the argument after several minutes.

Armenia increasingly dissatisfied with Moscow’s conflict mediation

Azerbaijan and Armenia have been at odds over Nagorno-Karabakh since the collapse of the Soviet Union and have already fought two wars over the area. after the recent fights in 2020 Russia brokered a ceasefire agreement that forced Armenia to give up large areas. Moscow has traditionally been the main mediator in the conflict. However, Yerevan had recently expressed increasing dissatisfaction with the Kremlin’s inadequate efforts to protect Armenia against the military threat posed by Azerbaijan. Moscow is currently strong Ukraine war involved and also does not want to strain its relations with Turkey – Azerbaijan’s most important ally.

Regarding the current conflict, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said Yerevan was ready “to open all transport links in the region that pass through Armenian territory.” For his part, Aliyev had said before the talks that there was a possibility of a peace agreement, since Armenia has the disputed border region of Berg – officially recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan “makes no territorial claims on Armenia,” he added.

After the talks, Putin stated that the situation was developing “in the direction of a settlement of the conflict, despite all the difficulties and problems that still exist”. He announced another top-level trilateral meeting next week in Moscow “to settle remaining issues,” including resuming transport links between the two countries. Recently they had too EU and the USA took the initiative in mediation between the quarreling ex-Soviet republics. Putin viewed this with suspicion, as Moscow regards the Caucasus region as a Russian sphere of influence (AFP/bme).