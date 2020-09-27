After a clash between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the morning of September 27, both countries declared martial law.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan clarifiedthat a military situation is declared and a general military collection is introduced. All servicemen are ordered to appear before the territorial military commissions.

In Azerbaijan, by the decision of the parliament, they want to introduce martial law in the capital – Baku, as well as in Ganja, Yevlakh, Goygol. It was announced that access to the Internet is being restricted throughout the country, and reserve soldiers should be prepared to arrive at the appropriate units to defend and protect state security. The final decision must be made President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Meanwhile, Aliyev spoke addressing the people, accused Armenia of provocations and war crimes. The President stressed that the country will not conduct any negotiations with those who dispute the belonging of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan.

Let us remind you that in the morning of September 27, a new aggravation occurred in Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan accused Armenia of shelling its territory and launched a counter-offensive operation, announcing the destruction of enemy military equipment.

