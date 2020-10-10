Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating the ceasefire. Talks with Russia are to be continued.

BAKU / ERIWAN rtr | Shortly after the ceasefire in the Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh came into force, Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of breaking it. The Armenian Ministry of Defense in Yerevan accused Azerbaijan of shooting at a settlement in Armenia on Saturday October 10th. Armenian fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh said the Azerbaijani military launched a new offensive just five minutes after the ceasefire entered into force at noon. In turn, the Azerbaijani leadership in Baku announced that enemy forces in Nagorno-Karabakh had shelled Azerbaijani territory. The conflicting parties rejected each other’s allegations.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said the parties were in the process of finding a political solution. This suggested that the agreed ceasefire had not been completely canceled.

With the mediation of Russia, the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement in Moscow on a ceasefire. Hundreds of people are said to have died in the fighting between the Azerbaijani army and Armenian fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 27th. Mostly Christian Armenians live in the region in the South Caucasus, the leadership there is supported by the government in Yerevan. Under international law, the area belongs to the predominantly Islamic Azerbaijan, which it renounced in 1991.